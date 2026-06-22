Spanish PM sends message of thanks to Keir Starmer after resignation announcement

When Keir Starmer first walked through the black door of 10 Downing Street in July 2024, he did so as the man who had achieved ... one of the most remarkable political transformations in recent British history.

After fourteen years of Conservative governments and having rebuilt a Labour Party that had been deeply divided in the wake of the Jeremy Corbyn era, Starmer came to power with a comfortable parliamentary majority and the promise of restoring stability to a country exhausted by Brexit, the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and a relentless succession of prime ministers.

Less than two years later, that same leader appeared before the cameras on Monday to announce his resignation as Prime Minister and leader of the Labour Party.

Following his announcement leaders of other countries have sent in messages to Starmer, including Spanish PM, Pedro Sánchez.

"I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude and warm regards to Prime Minister Starmer," said Sánchez at the start of his speech at an event at the Teatro Real on the impact of the European recovery funds on Monday morning.

Sánchez began his speech noting that this Tuesday marks the tenth anniversary of the referendum that led to Brexit, the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the Union.

Earlier on Monday Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo thanked Starmer on behalf of the people of Gibraltar and the Government of Gibraltar, for his support during the time he has held office as prime minister.

Emotional tone

The press conference took place outside the official residence on Downing Street and was marked by an unusually emotional tone. His voice breaking on several occasions, Starmer confirmed that he had informed King Charles III of his decision and that he would remain in his post only until his party had completed the selection of a new leader.

“Every decision I have made has been about putting the country I love first,” he said. “That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party.”

The incumbent prime minister explained that he will ask the party’s national executive committee to immediately launch the succession process, with the aim of ensuring that a new leader – and therefore a new head of government – is in the post before parliament reconvenes in September.

He also promised to do everything possible to ensure an orderly transition and to offer his full support to whoever is elected to succeed him.

The resignation comes after weeks of mounting pressure within the Labour Party. Although Starmer avoided going into detail about the internal manoeuvring that led to his departure, he did openly acknowledge that he had lost the confidence of a significant number of his own MPs.

“The question being asked now is not who was best placed to change the Labour Party, to take us into power and to begin the vital work of improving lives for millions of people. Those questions have been answered," Starmer said.

"The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election," he said

“I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question. And I accept that answer with good grace.”

Upholding his legacy

His words reflect the speed with which a political authority that had seemed firmly established following the 2024 election victory has deteriorated. Starmer had taken over as Labour leader in 2020 with a very specific mission: to rebuild a party that had just suffered one of the worst defeats in its modern history.

During his speech, he championed precisely that legacy. He recalled that when he took the reins of the party, he inherited an organisation that had been deeply discredited in the eyes of large sections of the British electorate.

"Six years ago, I inherited a Labour Party that was politically, financially and morally bankrupt," he said. "I was told, time and time again, that the party was finished."

The Labour leader also used his speech to defend his government’s record. He set out a long list of achievements which, according to him, have characterised his nearly two years in office.

“I am leaving behind a stronger economy, which is growing faster than our peers, wages rising faster than inflation, an end to austerity, with the fastest fall in NHS waiting lists for 17 years years, and half a million children lifted out of poverty thanks to choices that I made,” he said.

He also argued that the United Kingdom had regained some of its international influence and that the country is better prepared to tackle the economic and geopolitical challenges of the coming years.

The leader of Reform UK, Nigel Farage, called for an election to be held “as soon as possible” and argued that a change of leader would not solve the country’s problems

The most emotional moments came at the end of his speech. Visibly struggling to hold back his tears, Starmer thanked his wife, Victoria, for her support, describing her as his “rock”. His voice broke again as he spoke of his children and said that, having stepped down from “the biggest job in the country”, he wanted to focus on “the most important job”: being the best husband and father he could be.

The Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, said that Starmer had led the Labour Party “from the brink of collapse to power”, while the Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband, praised the “dignity and integrity” he had shown during his farewell. Foreign Secretary David Lammy also highlighted his role in Labour’s electoral recovery and in stabilising the economy.

The leader of Reform UK, Nigel Farage, called for a general election to be held “as soon as possible” and argued that a change of leader would not solve the country’s problems.