Gibraltar's chief minister thanks Starmer for his support after resignation announcement

SUR in English 22/06/2026 a las 11:57h.

The Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, has expressed his thanks to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the annnouncement of his resignation this Monday morning.

Starmer, ended 14 years of Conservative control of the UK government when he won the election in 2024, however his popularity has waned since then. Growing pressure from within his own party over recent weeks has culminated in his resignation.

In his message Fabian Picardo thanks Starmer on behalf of the people of Gibraltar and the Government of Gibraltar, for his support during the time he has held office as prime minister.

"Throughout your time in office, your Government has maintained the steadfast support for Gibraltar that we have come to expect from successive British governments," the chief minister wrote.

"We are particularly grateful that, during your premiership, we have seen the agreement of the UK-EU Treaty relating to Gibraltar, establishing a framework for future prosperity and certainty whilst safeguarding the fundamental principles that matter most to the people of Gibraltar. In doing so, we have also worked together to protect the important equities of the MOD in Gibraltar which are as important to me, my government and Gibraltar as a whole as I know they have been to you.

“The relationship between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom has continued to strengthen during your premiership and I am grateful for your commitment to ensuring that Gibraltar's interests have been properly understood and protected throughout the challenges and opportunities we have faced.

“I wish you every success and happiness in the future, both in your continued contribution to public life and in all your personal and professional endeavours going forward.

“Needless to say, you will always be welcome on The Rock.”

Starmer has said that he will stay in the role of PM until the process of choosing a new leader of the Labour party is complete.