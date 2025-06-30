What will this year's top summer song in Spain be?

Nacho Serrano Madrid Monday, 30 June 2025, 15:44 Compartir

For years now, neither radio stations, nor MTV, much less record shops, have been dictating what the song of the summer will be. Now it is the streaming platforms and in particular Spotify, who have the most real data that can predict more accurately what the holiday hit will be.

From catchy rhythms and lyrics to international collaborations, the platform has compiled the tracks that we are going to hear everywhere. Thirteen of the twenty tracks are, as expected, collaborations. And in addition to providing the list, Spotify has also revealed the most popular musical trends in Spain this summer.

An 'unknown', possible song of the summer

The platform highlights that "a song that is sure to accumulate a large number of plays this summer in Spain" isLa Plena - W Sound 05, by W Sound, Beéle and Ovy On The Drums. We're also going to hear Droga by Mora and C Tangana ; Verano Rosa by Karol G and Feid; 6 de febrero, by Aitana, and Baile Inolvidable by Bad Bunny.

The top 20 songs that will be part of the soundtrack to the summer in Spain include Soleao by Myke Towers and Quevedo; blackout, by Emilia, TINI, and Nicki Nickole; Mojaíta, by Lola Indigo; Malibú, by Rusowsky and Da Me by Bad Gyal.

As for the trends for this summer, apart from the usual reggaeton and Latin and Spanish pop, the Latin Afrobeat is the big sound in Spain and Latin America. Afrobeat is the most popular genre of modern African urban music (with artists such as Wizkid or Burna Boy), and now Spanish-speaking artists such as Quevedo, Alejandro Sanz and Shakira are making it their own. The undisputed leader of this movement is the Colombian artist Beéle, who currently has five songs in the top 10 of the Top 50: Spain playlist.

In Spain, moreover, the urban scene is big and responsible for creating the 'afrochuleando', a new sound that mixes both worlds and Rihanna by Oscar el Ruso and Samuel G, is on the list. This represents a clear example of how new sounds merge with existing ones, influencing and transforming today's music.

Female Spanish artists including Lola Indigo, Aitana and Bad Gyal appear on the list with songs like Mojaíta, 6 de febrero and Da Me respectively.

New Spanish indie music also makes its way onto the list with Malibú by Rusowsky, a member of the Russia-IDK collective who recently released his first album, Daisy.

As in previous years, one of the key trends continues to be the urban genre, with great international artists such as Myke Towers and Quevedo with Soleao, or the Argentinean collaboration between Emilia, TINI, and Nicki Nickole, Blackout.

Spanish music, the star of the summer

"This summer, Spotify's playlists will feature local artists such as Aitana, Quevedo and Bad Gyal, alongside big urban names from Latin America such as Bad Bunny and Karol G. In addition, songs such as 'La Plena - W Sound 05' and 'Malibu' reflect the variety and richness of music that our platform will experience during the summer season, says Darío Manrique, Editorial Lead, Spain and Italy at Spotify.

Below, in no particular order, is the list of the songs that will be the most played during the summer of 2025 in Spain:

The songs of summer 2025 in Spain according to Spotify 6 FEBRUARY - Aitana

DANCE INoLVIDABLE - Bad Bunny

blackout - Emilia, TINI, Nicki Nickole

capable (merengueton) - Alleh, Yorghaki

CELOSA - JC Reyes, David Marley

Da Me - Bad Gyal

DROGA - Mora, C Tangana

La Morocha - Luck Ra, BM

La Plena - W Sound 05 - W Sound, Beéle, Ovy On The Drums

LOKNECESITAS - SAIKO, Omar Courtz

malibU - rusowsky

MOJA1TA - Lola Indigo

it doesn't make sense - Beéle

QLOO - Young Cister, Kreamly

Rihanna - Oscar the Russian, Samuel G

SOLEAO- Myke Towers, Quevedo

Still Luvin - Delaossa, Quevedo, Bigla The Kid

Pink Summer - KAROL G, Feid

Y Que Fue? - Don Miguelo

Me and YOU - Ovy On The Drums, Quevedo, Beéle

You can listen to all the songs in this summer 2025 playlist by clicking here.