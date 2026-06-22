Spaniards cut domestic holidays amid rising inflation

Ana Cantero 22/06/2026 a las 11:29h.

Many Spaniards will have to tighten their belts this summer due to the price increases the war in the Middle East caused. What people usually sacrifice first in such cases is leisure activities.

Holidays, however, are sacred for most Spaniards, who prefer to shorten their stays, choose a domestic destination and spread their time off out rather than forgo a few days of rest away from home.

This is the conclusion the seasonal report from ObservaTUR for the summer of 2026 has reached.

"The vast majority of Spaniards plan to take some kind of holiday trip during the summer, confirming that vacations are still a priority for large segments of the population," the study's authors state.

According to data in the report, 89 per cent of the Spanish population plans or considers it likely to take a trip in the coming months. Almost three out of four (74 per cent) say they have already decided they will travel this summer.

ObservaTUR spokesperson Marcos Franco confirms that "holidays are still a top priority for Spaniards", although he observes a more thoughtful, better-informed and more demanding customer profile.

He doesn't perceive a drop in demand, but rather "a change in how people decide on and book trips".

Although travel is important to many, more than half of those surveyed said that this year they will enjoy stays of a week or less. "This points towards greater flexibility in the distribution of trips throughout the year and a slow but steady transformation of traditional vacation patterns, with more short breaks and shorter trips," the report states.

Although most Spaniards choose July and August for their holidays, older people tend to prefer September to avoid peak season.

The average travel budget is now 737 euros, two euros less than last year. While domestic tourists do not plan to spend less, ObservaTUR says that, after several years of continuous increases, they are showing "greater attention to controlling expenses and optimising their resources".

Spain has once again solidified as the top holiday destination, accounting for nearly two-thirds of tourists. Of those who have already decided on their destination, 65 per cent have opted for a trip within Spain, while the rest plan to go abroad. Within Spain, the Mediterranean coast, the Andalusian coast, the archipelagos and destinations in northern Spain are the most preferred holiday destinations.

Among those travelling abroad, European capitals remain the preferred destinations, while long-haul trips are losing ground. "Travel agencies attribute this shift to a more complex international context, where economic, geopolitical and risk perception factors influence purchasing decisions," the study notes.

Many cannot afford to travel

More than half of those who will not be taking a vacation this summer cite economic reasons, with the 50-64 age group being the least likely to travel, either because their income has decreased or because vacations have become more expensive.

Academic or work commitments are more prevalent among young people and are the second most cited reason for not taking a vacation.

Nearly half of those surveyed said they would consider using some form of financing if attractive terms were available. This approach is especially high among younger tourists (60 per cent). According to ObservaTUR, the figure is higher than last year's and "highlights the growing normalisation of these financing options within tourism consumption".

More planning

In this vein of budget control, the report's figures suggest that people are approaching the holiday season with a high degree of planning. The majority have already decided which airline they will travel with, most have decided how long their holidays will be and 76 per cent know their destination.

ObservaTUR rules out a drop in demand, although it does believe that the way people plan is moving towards more controlled spending, which means making important decisions in advance. Summer vacations in 2026 will be a balance between experience, trust and budget.

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