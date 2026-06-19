Andalusian marinas forecast being 80% full this summer

Pilar Martínez 19/06/2026 a las 02:00h.

Andalusian marinas have high hopes for the peak season. The Marinas de Andalucía association, which brings together 19 tourist ports across the region, nine of which are on the Costa del Sol, has reported they expect average occupancy with boats to be close to 80 per cent during the summer months.

Commenting on trends, the association said, “There is a noticeable shift that reflects a more leisurely way of travelling and a stronger connection between sailors and the destinations they visit.

This trend also encourages greater demand for services and a closer relationship with the tourism and leisure offerings available in coastal municipalities.”

In addition, it highlighted the growing presence of boat charter companies, which are becoming one of the main gateways to recreational boating. According to data collected, around 200 charter companies will operate this summer in the association's member ports.