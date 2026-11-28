SUR 28/11/2026 Actualizado a las 10:42h.

Spanish voters head to the polls this Sunday after a two-week campaign in which the main candidates travelled the length and breadth of the country to woo as many undecided voters as they could.

They held their final campaign rallies on Friday, following Thursday night’s debate between the leaders of the four main parties.

The campaign drew to a close in the traditional manner: with the main contenders for the prime minister's office at La Moncloa basking in the fervour of their supporters at large rallies.

Their aim was threefold: to flex their muscles in the final push ahead of the polls; to try to instil confidence in their supporters while striking fear into their rivals; and to call for a mass mobilisation which they believe will work in their favour.

No overall majority

The last opinion polls were legally published on Monday this week, with tracking surveys showing the conservative Partido Popular (PP), under Alberto Núñez Feijóo, still on course to win the largest number of seats but without an overall majority in the 350-seat Congreso. On Wednesday, the PP leader urged supporters at a rally in Madrid not to become complacent and to mobilise “until the very last minute”, reminding them that “ a good intention is not a vote”.

The very latest polls showed an uptick in support for the Socialist PSOE, led by current Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, but that party remained in second place. On Tuesday, in Huesca, he called for “intelligent mobilisation” to “optimise” the progressive vote and hold back the right.

The PP is expected to be able to form a majority with the hard-right Vox party, led by Santiago Abascal, which is in third place in the polls and has seen a significant increase in support since the last election in 2023. Negotiations would be necessary, but Abascal said this week that he was not contemplating them at this stage, being interested only in “removing Pedro Sánchez from government”.

On the far left, the main grouping is now the Frente Amplio alliance, under veteran Barcelona mayor Ada Colau. It remains some way behind in fourth place in the polls.

Pablo Bustinduy of Frente Amplio told SUR this week that “the future of the country will depend on Frente Amplio or Vox”, referring to the possibility that either of the two largest parties, the PP and PSOE, would need to form coalitions.

Polling stations around the country close at 8pm with the results expected at around midnight.