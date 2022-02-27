Spain closes airspace to Russian airlines Aeroflot currently operates four flights a week between Moscow and Malaga on the Costa del Sol

The Government has confirmed this Sunday, 27 February, that Spain will close its airspace to Russian airlines, something that several European countries have already done.

The measure was announced by the Ministry of Transport on its Twitter account and will effect all flights operated by Russian airlines that use Spanish airspace.

“Spain will proceed to close the airspace to Russian airlines. Following the cooperation guidelines set by the European Union, this measure will have an effect on flights operated by Russian airlines that use Spanish airspace,” the tweet announced.

Malaga is a favourite destination for wealthy Russians, many of whom have a second home in the province. Aeroflot currently operates four flights a week between Moscow and the Costa del Sol.