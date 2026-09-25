Spain undergoes significant weather change due to explosive cyclogenesis, which will bring rain and drop in temperatures

25/09/2026 a las 14:37h.

More than 100 stations in the Aemet (state meteorological agency) network recorded temperatures above 35C this past Wednesday, 23 September, when astronomical autumn began.

According ... to one in seven stations, the temperatures in the middle of this week were more typical of summer. "In the Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys, they came very close to 40C," Aemet said.

This is set to change, however, as the weather update next week expects a storm system that could undergo explosive cyclogenesis in the Atlantic and bring rain and a drop in temperatures to several regions.

As weather portal Meteored explains, "cyclogenesis is simply the development or formation of a cyclone. In these cases it occurs very intensely, causing the low-pressure centre to deepen suddenly". Heavy rainfall, hurricane-force gusts and gigantic waves usually accompany this phenomenon.

On Saturday, an Atlantic front will approach the north-west of mainland Spain, where cloud cover will increase, particularly in the afternoon, with the possibility of light rain later in the day. There will be low clouds in the morning along the Mediterranean coast and it will be partly cloudy in the north of the Canary Islands, with a chance of light rain in the west of the archipelago.

However, temperatures in provinces such as Seville, Badajoz and Cordoba will once again reach around 40C.

On Sunday, the Atlantic front will spread from the north-west towards other areas in the north and west, bringing rain to the four Galician provinces, Asturias, La Rioja, Álava, Vizcaya and Guipúzcoa. There may also be scattered showers on the Mediterranean coast and haze in the Canary Islands.

From Monday, "the change will be dramatic due to the approach of an extensive low-pressure system that will deepen rapidly". The first few days will be rainy on the Atlantic and Cantabrian coasts and temperatures will only reach 30C in some regions near the Mediterranean. In the final days of this period, minimum temperatures on the northern plateau will be below 10C and the first frosts could appear in the Pyrenees.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province