With two major wildfires currently burning in Spain (one in Castellón and the other in Huelva), third deputy PM and Minister for Ecological Transition Saara ... Aagesen is calling for "utmost caution", especially on the day of the solar eclipse, 12 August.

This weekend, Aagesen travelled to the command post in Niebla (Huelva), where the central government has deployed over 400 firefighters and other resources, including aerial.

"The whole country is in a difficult spot," Aagesen said. The evacuation of 474 Niebla residents highlights the importance of her message regarding Spain's vulnerability against climate change.

"200,000 hectares have been burned since the start of the year, which is six times more than in 2025," Aagesen said.

"We can only gradually find out how many have actually been burnt. We're talking about 40 major forest fires this year. By this time last year, we had 15. It's an extraordinary situation," the minister said.

She issued an appeal ahead of the eclipse: "We are experiencing a season of frequent fires. I urge everyone to exercise the utmost caution on the day of the eclipse. Many of these sightings take place in natural areas and forests. We must be careful with dry vegetation and areas where humidity levels are low."

Both Aagesen and Andalucía's regional minister for emergencies Antonio Sanz asked the public for "maximum cooperation".

"We are working on a pact to tackle a climate emergency that is hitting us with increasing force. We do this before, during and after the emergency, in terms of both prevention and recovery."

The priority is to protect people, followed by extinguishing the fire and ensuring that those who have had to evacuate can return to their homes. The central government has guaranteed support for those who cannot approach their homes and has pledged to cover 50 per cent of the cost of forest hydrological restoration.

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