Andalucía wildfire forces evacuation of 467 people

10/08/2026 a las 08:27h.

A wildfire burning in the Huelva municipality of Niebla has forced the evacuation of 467 people, as emergency crews continue efforts to contain the blaze.

The fire has prompted the activation of level 2 of Andalucía's forest fire emergency plan, with around 500 firefighters and other emergency workers now deployed and up to 26 aircraft available to tackle the flames.

Andalucía's regional emergencies minister Antonio Sanz confirmed the latest evacuation figures on Sunday morning.

The authorities carried out two further precautionary evacuations on Sunday morning. A family of three, including two children, was evacuated from La Encinita farm in the La Patrona area, while another four people were evacuated from La Comandanta in La Palma del Condado.

A total of 467 people are currently staying away from their homes: 283 from Berrocal, 20 from Membrillo Alto, 73 from El Pozuelo, 14 from Marigenta, 21 from Raboconejo and Caballón, two from Tumbalejo, 42 from La Florida, Las Arenas and nearby greenhouses, a further five from Las Arenas and the seven people evacuated on Sunday morning.

The authorities initially put the number of evacuees at 460, but revised the figure after registering residents in the affected areas and finding that some hubs had more people living there than previously thought.

"Evacuations allow us to anticipate the risk and protect the population. We ask everyone who has been evacuated not to return until those in charge of the emergency confirm that it is safe to do so," Sanz told reporters at the advanced command post.

Emergency response

The first six aircraft joined the operation at 8am on Sunday: two fixed-wing water bombers, two light amphibious aircraft and the two medium-heavy helicopters supporting the BRIF wildfire-fighting brigade. Up to 26 aircraft could operate over the course of the day.

Around 500 people are working on the emergency response. During the night, they used heavy machinery to strengthen protection around Berrocal, El Pozuelo and Marigenta.

Crews have also established two defensive lines to prevent the fire from reaching populated areas. The first runs along the northernmost part of the fire, where crews are working to contain any further spread towards nearby communities and create an initial line of defence.

The second is on the left bank of the Tinto river. Its aim is to stop the fire spreading eastwards towards Pata del Caballo and Seville province if it crosses the river.

"We have strengthened the protection of the populated areas and have now established two new defensive lines so that we can anticipate the fire's progress," Sanz said.

Sanz thanked local residents for following instructions from emergency crews and helping the evacuation process, as well as all the public authorities and organisations involved in the response.

"Coordination has been absolute and continuous, with the protection of people, support for firefighting efforts and assistance for those who have had to leave their homes as our priorities," he said.

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