Ryanair strikes in Spain: these are the flights cancelled or delayed this Wednesday, 13 July One of the unions representing striking cabin crew at the Irish airline’s ten Spanish airport bases has detailed the latest situation

Spain’s Unión Sindical Obrera (USO) trade union has detailed the cancelled and delayed flights due to another day of industrial action by Ryanair cabin crew throughout the country.

By 9am, some ten 10 flights had been suspended on routes to or from Spain. In addition, 17 departures and another 32 arrivals have also had delays reported.

After the failure of the negotiations between the company and the trade unions, the cabin crew have set new strike dates that resumed yesterday. Specifically, this current actionat Ryanair, called by the USO and Sitcpla unions, will last for four days, from Tuesday 12 to Friday 15 July.

In total, the USO and Sictpla unions have announced twelve new strike days for Ryanair crew members in Spain throughout the month of July. They will be 24-hour stoppages. After the latest one ends this week - on 15 July - they will continue from July 18 to 21 and from July 25 to 28 in the ten Spanish airports in which the airline operates

With regard to easyJet, the dispute between the company and the workers could affect those who travel between Friday 15 and Sunday 17 July to or from the company’s Spanish bases in Barcelona, ​​Palma de Mallorca and Malaga.

The cabin crew staff are demanding a change of attitude and that the negotiation of a collective agreement be resumed that includes decent working conditions and under Spanish legislation for its workers.

Therefore, the nightmare returns for thousands of passengers who fear that their long-awaited summer holidays could get off to a turbulent start.

Yesterday, the protest did not prevent the flights scheduled by the company at Malaga Airport operating with some normality, with no cancellations. However, a USO representative, Ernesto Iglesias, speaking outside Terminal 3, claimed that Ryanair "continues to use employees from other bases in other countries to reduce the impact of the strike".

These are the affected dates:

Ryanair: July 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27 and 28, at the ten Spanish bases (Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Girona, Malaga, Seville, Valencia, Alicante, Santiago de Compostela, Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza).

easyJet: July 15, 16, 17, 29, 30 and 31, at the three Spanish bases (Malaga, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca).