Ryanair flight from Leeds Bradford to Tenerife lands early after mid-air heart emergency

Natalia Penza 04/09/2026 a las 16:24h.

Key takeaways

Mid-air emergency: Ryanair flight FR240 from Leeds Bradford to Tenerife South raised a medical alarm approaching the Canary Islands due to a passenger suffering severe cardiac distress.

Route shortcut: Spanish air traffic controllers expedited the aircraft’s flight path to enable an early landing nearly 30 minutes ahead of schedule.

Ground response: Emergency medical services coordinated with airport authorities to treat the passenger immediately upon arrival before hospital transfer.

A medical emergency has broken out on a holiday jet from the UK to the Canary Islands.

Spanish officials intervened to shorten the route of the Ryanair plane as it approached Tenerife when the alarm was raised onboard because of a passenger “with serious heart problems.”

The health scare occurred on Ryanair flight FR240 connecting Leeds Bradford Airport to Tenerife South, which ended up landing nearly half an hour early yesterday.

Spanish air traffic controllers said on X: “The crew of the flight from Leeds arriving at Tenerife South informs us that they have a passenger on board with serious heart problems.

“We shortened their route as much as possible while medical assistance on the ground was coordinated with the airport.”

They finished their message by adding: “We wish the passenger a speedy recovery”.

The nationality of the person taken ill was not immediately clear this morning.

Although he is understood to have been rushed to hospital, it is not yet known which medical facility he went to and what his current condition is.

In July an easyJet flight bound for Liverpool had to turn back to Tenerife South Airport after a mass fight on board.

Spanish air traffic controllers said at the time around 10 passengers had been involved in the fracas on board the plane heading for Liverpool.

They said: “The crew of the flight from Tenerife South to Liverpool informed us, after about 30 minutes in the air, that they needed to return to the airport and requested a police presence upon arrival.

“A group of around 10 passengers had started a fight on board, and the captain decided to turn back because of the danger this posed to the safety of the flight.

“We expedited their return as much as possible while coordinating with the airport to ensure a police presence.

“They landed and vacated runway 07 without incident.

“Our full support goes to the crews and passengers who are having to endure these situations more and more often.”

The incident happened on July 21 on easyJet flight EZY3352.

The Civil Guard went on to confirm eight people had been removed from the plane who had been travelling together, two adults and six minors, but no arrests had been made.

A spokesman for the force said: “ “Eight people were removed from the plane who had been travelling together, two adults and six minors.

“What appears to have happened is that a heated discussion started in the airport terminal between two families before they boarded the plane and those problems obviously continued on the plane which is why it turned back.

“We’re not aware of any physical fighting on board.

“No arrests took place but all eight people taken off the plane have been identified. All eight are British nationals.”