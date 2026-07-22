An easyJet flight to Liverpool turns back to Tenerife after 'fight' on board

Natalia Penza 22/07/2026 a las 11:12h.

An easyJet flight bound for the UK has had to turn back to Tenerife after a mass fight on board.

Spanish air traffic controllers said overnight around 10 passengers had been involved in the fracas on board the plane heading for Liverpool.

They said in a statement: “The crew of the flight from Tenerife South to Liverpool informed us, after about 30 minutes in the air, that they needed to return to the airport and requested a police presence upon arrival.

“A group of around 10 passengers had started a fight on board, and the captain decided to turn back because of the danger this posed to the safety of the flight.

“We expedited their return as much as possible while coordinating with the airport to ensure a police presence.

“They landed and vacated runway 07 without incident.

“Our full support goes to the crews and passengers who are having to endure these situations more and more often.”

The incident happened on easyJet flight EZY3352, which flight trackers show left Tenerife South Airport just before 8pm local time yesterday and returned to the same airport at five minutes past nine.

It was not immediately clear this morning whether the passengers said to have been involved in the fight were all British and whether any had been arrested.

One Spaniard responding to the news said on social media: “I'm amazed by the number of flights departing from or arriving in the UK that experience security problems like this. What a disgrace.”

An easyJet spokesman confirmed today: “Flight EZY3352 from Tenerife to Liverpool yesterday returned to the airport and was met by police due to a group of passengers behaving disruptively.

“The flight then continued onto its final destination.

“Our cabin and ground crew are trained to assess all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other customers is not compromised at any time.

“We take these incidents very seriously and do not tolerate disruptive behaviour towards our staff.

“The safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is always our highest priority.”

Although Spanish air traffic controllers said the plane had returned to Tenerife because of a fight involving several passengers and easyJet confirmed a number of passengers “behaved disruptively”, one British man insisted on social media late last night: “My daughter is on this flight.

“A family with kids got escorted off the plane. No fighting at all.”