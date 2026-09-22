Record seizure in Asturias: 4,300 Viagra tablets and nearly three kilos of cocaine found in storage units

National Police officers in Asturias have made the region's largest recorded seizure of erectile dysfunction medication to date, confiscating 4,300 tablets alongside nearly ... three kilograms of cocaine following searches in Oviedo and Lugones.

A man was arrested on suspicion of offences against public health after anonymous tip-offs from members of the public alerted investigators to his activities and description.

Sniffer dogs detect lockups

The police investigation focused on two storage units - one located in Oviedo and the other in Lugones. Officers deployed specialised dogs from the National Police Canine Unit to inspect the premises. The canines gave clear, unequivocal signals at the doors of both lockups.

During the subsequent searches, officers discovered several packages containing a total of 2.8 kilos of cocaine, a quantity of MDMA, various items of equipment allegedly used to process and distribute drugs, and 4,300 erectile dysfunction tablets, commonly known as Viagra.

Remanded in custody

Following the searches, police arrested the suspect and presented him before Siero Court of First Instance and Preliminary Investigation No. 3, where the presiding judge ordered him remanded in custody without bail.

The National Police emphasized the critical role played by public cooperation, noting that the initial tip-off was vital in locating the storage facilities and identifying the suspect. Investigations remain open to establish whether additional individuals were involved in the operation.

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