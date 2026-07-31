Malaga doctor's medical negligence leads to dismantling of nationwide network trafficking Viagra, anabolic steroids and fat-burning supplements

A Malaga National Police investigation has dismantled a nationwide criminal network involved in the manufacture, unauthorised prescription and illicit distribution of medicines, anabolic agents, steroids, ... drugs for erectile dysfunction, growth hormones and fat-burning drugs.

The large-scale operation has led to the arrest of 27 people across nine Spanish provinces, the seizure of more than 200,000 doses of illegal drugs and the dismantling of an underground laboratory.

The police investigation began in the province of Malaga, following the discovery of malpractice by a doctor who was prescribing medicines to people who did not suffer from any medical condition or illness that would justify it.

As a result, the investigators confirmed the existence of a nationwide organised criminal network involving fitness trainers and distributors of doping substances. They identified the doctor as the connecting hub and the central figure around whom the network revolved.

The network's modus operandi began with the fitness trainers, who provided nutritional and sports advice to their customers. In return for payment, they put them in touch with the doctor to obtain medical prescriptions for substances that lacked any medical justification.

When it was not possible to obtain a prescription through official channels, the doctor himself would put the customers in direct contact with the network's suppliers operating on the black market.

Furthermore, investigations confirmed that two of the suspects, with the doctor's full consent, used their professional electronic certificates to issue fraudulent electronic prescriptions.

As part of the judicial proceedings, the National Police have carried out eleven house searches and seven inspections of premises and storage units in various parts of the country.

Across all operations in Spain, the police have seized more than 1,000 kilograms of products (equivalent to 200,000 doses of illegal medicines), 37,000 euros in cash, a large amount of electronic documentation, a high-end vehicle and industrial machinery used for fraudulent packaging, which has led to the dismantling of a clandestine production laboratory.

During inspections in the province of Barcelona, the police also discovered a hidden room in an industrial unit equipped with a stretcher and medical instruments, where the organisation was illegally administering the substances via intravenous injection.

The police operation has concluded with the arrest of 27 people in Bilbao (ten), Barcelona (five), Cadiz (four), Malaga (two), Castellón (two), Seville (one), Madrid (one), Toledo (one) and Zaragoza (one).

The detainees are charged criminal organisation membership, offences against public health, money-laundering and practicing a profession without authorisation.

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