SUR 29/11/2026 Actualizado a las 21:14h.

With polling stations on mainland Spain now closed, the Sigma Dos poll predicts victory for the conservative Partido Popular with a range of 129–136 seats; the Socialist PSOE would have 119–124, hard-right Vox would have 44–48 and the left-wing alliance Frente Amplio 10 or 11.With these figures, the right-wing bloc would exceed the 176 seats required for an absolute majority.

The Sigma 2 poll for Forta suggests the PP will emerge victorious; adding the two seats attributed to its alliance with UPN, it would reach 136 – one fewer than in 2023 at the upper end of the range.

At the lower end of the range, its estimated 129 seats, combined with Vox’s lowest projected figure (44), fall short of an absolute majority (set at 176), which it would achieve with the lowest figure for the PP and the highest for Abascal’s party (48).

Pedro Sánchez's PSOE would hold on to between 119 and 124 seats, but this would not be enough. The record turnout figure – 68 per cent at 6pm – has left the parties exercising the utmost caution.