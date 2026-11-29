Voter turnout for the 29 November general election in Spain has broken all previous records

The Ministry of the Interior’s update at 6pm - with ... two hours still to go to vote - though still provisional, puts voter turnout at 68.15 per cent – a full 15.02 percentage points higher than in the 2023 general election.

Not even in October 1982, when Felipe González won the Moncloa with 202 MPs, had so many Spaniards voted by 6pm, relative to the total electorate. At that time, in the elections that still hold the record for the highest turnout at the close of polling stations in Spanish democracy, turnout at that time stood at 62.81 per cent.

Nor had such levels of mobilisation been seen in March 1996, when José María Aznar brought an end to almost fourteen years of Socialist governments, with 63.23 per cent of the vote, nor in the March 2004 elections, held three days after the 11 March attacks, when turnout stood at around 63 per cent.

Malaga province

Voter turnout for this Sunday’s elections has soared in Malaga, rising by almost thirteen percentage points. By 6pm, 65.86 per cent of eligible voters in Malaga had cast their ballots, which is 12.93 percentage points higher than at the same time during the July 2023 elections, and means that 800,000 voters have already cast their ballots, according to the second preliminary figures published by the Ministry of the Interior.