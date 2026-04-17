'I am not a monster': man on trial for locking his partner and daughter in their Linares home for a week The prosecution is asking for 12 years in prison for the crime of illegal detention and ill-treatment

Enara López de la Peña Jaén Friday, 17 April 2026, 12:34 Share

Barefoot, covered in bruises, suffering an anxiety attack and carrying a two-year-old baby in her arms. This is how a woman appeared on the morning of 24 July 2024 at the doors of the National Police station in Linares (Jaén).

She stated that she had been locked inside her own home for eight days, controlled by her partner, and that when he fell asleep on the sofa, she took the opportunity to escape and report him. During the trial held on Wednesday, the prosecution was seeking a 12-year prison sentence, while the defence called for his acquittal.

“At no point did I forbid her from going out; I’m not going to lock my wife and daughter up for no reason,” the defendant insisted, as he entered the courtroom of the provincial court of Jaén escorted by two officers, since he is currently in prison for a drug-related offence.

In fact, drugs were said to have been the cause of his “troubles”. “If they hadn’t come into my life, I would have been a normal person,” he claimed. It appears that the root of the arguments with his partner was usually the money he spent on acquiring narcotic substances.

The couple started dating in 2021 and a year later, their daughter arrived. Although they lived in Torresblascopedro, in 2024 they moved to Linares and there the situation became untenable, according to the prosecution. "Under the pretext that they did not know the city", the accused allegedly kept the woman and the minor locked up, spending eight days in this situation. However, the man has denied this on several occasions, claiming that there was only one key to the property and that in any case, when he left, she would have to remain inside with no way of gaining access again afterwards.

When asked if he was a jealous person, for the crime of abuse he is accused of, he replied, "I have my faults, but I'm not a monster either." Even so, he admitted that he had insulted her, calling her a "whore and a slut", and justified it with the fact that "at the time he was taking a lot of substances", which also led to a multitude of arguments. "She has her own character, but of course, I gave her reasons for it, because of the drugs," he said in court.

The accused, who denied that he had assaulted the woman that day, had fallen asleep on the sofa and on waking up, found four officers from the Linares National Police. “I didn’t understand why they were there. Luckily, they knew me and told me that nothing was wrong, that a complaint had been filed against me.”

According to Ideal, after more than a year in prison he claims he is now “clean” and regrets what happened “every day”. “I was completely hooked, now I see it,” he said. On that day he also broke down the door of the house “to take the money from inside in desperation” in order to consume drugs.

She retracts her statement

On the other hand, the woman’s statement has taken a complete U-turn. Before the magistrates, she retracted what she had declared at the police station and before the investigating court in Linares. She stated that she was indeed allowed to leave, that there was no assault of any kind, and that she went to the police “desperate” because she wanted him to “give up drugs” and for him to be forced into a rehabilitation centre.

However, the public prosecutor’s office has maintained that “the events did occur”. Moreover, the prosecutor has pointed out that it is “quite striking” that the victim denies what happened, while the defendant himself admits jealousy and insults. The prosecutor stressed that she does not know whether the woman has retracted her statement “out of pity, fear, or regret over the consequences of the complaint”, but that, as confirmed by officers of the National Police in Linares, she arrived “distressed” and with signs of an assault, detailed in a medical report.

Furthermore, she emphasised that there was not just one complaint—the one filed on 24 June—but a second one later for breach of court orders, also lodged by the victim, highlighting a repeated pattern of behaviour by the defendant.

The trial has been concluded and is now awaiting judgment.