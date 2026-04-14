Mijas gender-based violence: woman escapes alleged assault by breaking bottle over man's head

Irene Quirante Tuesday, 14 April 2026, 14:10 Share

The Guardia Civil have arrested a man for attempted sexual assault in Mijas. According to sources, a local alerted the emergency services after he heard the cries of the woman, who managed to escape by breaking a bottle over the suspect's head.

The events occurred in the early hours of the morning sometime last week. A local resident heard several blows and a woman's cries for help. Fearing that she might be in trouble, he called the emergency services.

The swift intervention of the police was crucial. Upon arrival, the Guardia Civil found a woman who was running around in desperation, as sources have said. The victim told the police that a man with whom she had been having drinks had taken her into a bar and refused to let her leave, allegedly with the intention of sexually assaulting her.

According to the initial investigation, the two, both of foreign origin, had met that evening. Both showed clear signs of being under the influence of alcohol. The man had invited her for drinks and, at some point, tried to take advantage of her. When the woman refused, he allegedly attempted to assault her by force.

The victim said that she had reached for a bottle and broken it over the man's head in an attempt to escape, inflicting a bleeding head injury.

The Guardia Civil located the suspect in the area and proceeded to arrest him for an attempted sexual assault. According to sources, the suspect, who was heavily intoxicated, tried to justify his actions by saying that he had bought the victim drinks that night.