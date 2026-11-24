Natalia Penza Spain 24/11/2026 Actualizado a las 10:35h.

More than 800 undocumented migrants reached the tiny Canary Island of El Hierro and neighbouring Tenerife yesterday in a second consecutive day of arrivals, pushing the archipelago's November total close to 13,000.

Over the weekend, El Hierro - which has a resident population of 12,000 - received seven migrant boats carrying 429 people following a five-day lull in crossings.

Pressure mounted sharply yesterday as 815 people arrived aboard eight vessels from West Africa.

Maritime Rescue crews escorted 180 migrants to the port of Los Cristianos in southern Tenerife, while another 635 disembarked at La Restinga in El Hierro.

Officials confirmed that 48 of the new arrivals were unaccompanied minors. The first boat reached La Restinga - where local residents say fishing and diving livelihoods have been disrupted - shortly before 1am yesterday with 64 people on board, including four women and two children, who told Red Cross workers they had departed Saint-Louis in northern Senegal six days earlier.

A second vessel from the Senegalese capital, Dakar, docked at around 8am local time carrying 88 people, including eight women. Within an hour, two more boats carrying 281 migrants from Gambia arrived in La Restinga, followed by a fifth and sixth vessel in the afternoon, one carrying two pregnant women.

The two boats escorted to Los Cristianos carried 180 people, including 19 women and four minors.

A total of 12,960 migrants aboard 130 wooden vessels - known locally as cayucos - have reached the Canary Islands so far this month, with 109 of those boats landing in El Hierro.

Migrants landing at La Restinga have been placed in a local temporary holding centre and will be transferred by ferry to Tenerife or flown to the Spanish mainland over the coming days to ease overcrowding, while minors have been moved to specialist youth centres.

Canary Islands regional president Fernando Clavijo, who has repeatedly demanded greater central government support, is in Madrid today for a fresh inter-ministerial meeting.