Moeve petrol stations double discounts for refuelling from 15 September

Moeve petrol stations are launching a new campaign to alleviate customers in the current climate of high energy prices.

From 15 September to 30 November, ... Moeve will double the current discounts for the more than four million members of the 'Moeve gow' loyalty programme, who will receive a discount of ten cents per litre on their fuel purchases, regardless of the payment method.

Furthermore, members of the loyalty programme can save up to 40 cents per litre of fuel by combining this offer with other benefits, meaning that a driver filling up with 50 litres could save up to 20 euros.

At the same time, the energy company will also be supporting its business customers with a discount of ten cents per litre of fuel during the same period via Moeve pro direct.

The company aims to ease the burden of fuel costs on businesses, the self-employed and professional drivers, for whom transport is essential to their work.

Any fuel

The promotions will apply across the entire network of Moeve and Cepsa stations in Spain and will be available for all types of fuel, including petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas.

"At this extraordinary time we are living through, characterised by high fuel prices on international markets, we want to make our customers' daily lives easier with an additional discount that can double the savings we usually offer them. We believe the best way to thank them for their trust is to help make their travel more affordable," executive deputy president of transport at Moeve Pierre-Yves Sachet said.

The initiative will also run alongside the 'Saca partido a cada parada' promotion until 31 October, which is linked to the company's sponsorship of LALIGA and La Liga F. Through this complementary campaign, purchases of 40 euros or more at their service stations will enter customers into a prize draw for prizes such as footballs, official shirts and match tickets.

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