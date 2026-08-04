Two million pairs of free protective glasses made available across Spain ahead of 12 August total eclipse

The historic total solar eclipse due to take place on 12 August has generated such widespread interest that Spain's Ministry of Science, Innovation ... and Universities (MICIU) and the ONCE Social Group will distribute two million pairs of certified solar eclipse glasses free of charge, to help people watch the event safely.

The Ministry, through the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology (FECYT), will supply 300,000 pairs to research centres, science museums and other public institutions linked to science, innovation and higher education. The remaining 1.7 million pairs will be distributed nationwide by ONCE's network of lottery vendors from Monday 3 August.

In Malaga city, the glasses will also be available from the Interactive Museum of Music (MIMMA), which has joined the campaign.

Reducing the risk of eye damage

The initiative is intended to reduce the risk of eye damage associated with observing the so-called Trio of Eclipses, a series of three major solar eclipses visible from Spain between 2026 and 2028.

It forms part of an agreement signed at the National Museum of Science and Technology (MUNCYT) in A Coruña by Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Universities Juan Cruz Cigudosa and Alberto Durán, First Vice-President for Institutional Coordination, Solidarity and External Relations at ONCE's General Council.

In addition to providing the two million certified eclipse glasses, the ONCE Social Group will adapt educational resources to make them accessible for people with visual impairments and other disabilities. It will also help produce and distribute guidance on safe eclipse viewing and run public awareness campaigns highlighting the dangers of observing the sun without appropriate eye protection.

Meanwhile, FECYT will complement the distribution of its 300,000 pairs of glasses with public engagement activities organised alongside museums and science centres across Spain. It will also publish accessible educational materials explaining the phenomenon and how to observe it safely through the website trioeclipses.es.

The ONCE Social Group will also issue special lottery coupons for 12 August 2026, 2 August 2027 and 26 January 2028, to coincide with each event in the Trio of Eclipses. Five million lottery coupons will be printed for each draw over the next three years.