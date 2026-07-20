2026 solar eclipse: Where and when it will be visible in Malaga

The countdown has begun to a rare astronomical event. On 12 August, a total solar eclipse will be visible for the first time in 121 ... years. While the eclipse will only be partial in Malaga and much of southern Spain, the path of totality will cross large areas of northern Spain before continuing eastwards.

According to Spain's National Geographic Institute (IGN), the eclipse will be partially visible across northern North America, much of Europe and western Africa. The event will begin at 5:34pm, using official time in mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands, over the Bering Sea and end at 9:58pm over the Atlantic Ocean. The entire phenomenon will last 264 minutes, just under four and a half hours.

The path of totality will cross the Arctic Ocean, north-eastern Greenland and the western tip of Iceland before crossing the Atlantic and entering the Iberian Peninsula from west to east, passing over numerous provincial capitals.

Across Spain, almost the entire northern half of the peninsula will experience a total eclipse, while the southern half will see only a partial eclipse.

Galicia will be the first region where the eclipse becomes visible. In A Coruña, it will begin at 7:31pm, reach its maximum at 8:28pm and end at 9:22pm, shortly before sunset. Totality there will last 76 seconds, with the sun 12 degrees above the horizon, according to the IGN.

In Malaga, the eclipse will begin at 7:43pm, reach its maximum at 8:38pm and end at 9:12pm as the sun sets.

The path of totality across Spain will extend from A Coruña to Palma, passing over Lugo, Oviedo, León, Zamora, Valladolid, Palencia, Segovia, Burgos, Soria, Santander, Bilbao, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Logroño, Guadalajara, Cuenca, Zaragoza, Teruel, Lleida, Tarragona, Valencia and Castellón de la Plana.

The final place in Spain where the eclipse will be visible will be the Balearic Islands. In Palma de Mallorca, it will begin at 7:38pm and reach its maximum at 8:32pm, just minutes before sunset, when the Sun will be only two degrees above the horizon.

The point of greatest eclipse will occur near Iceland at 7:46pm (mainland Spain), where totality will last up to two minutes and 18 seconds. ﻿