Toledo Cathedral hosts memorial service for Urda accident victims on 12 November

The Cathedral of Toledo is going to hold the memorial service for the victims of the train accident in Urda at 7pm on 12 ... November. Archbishop of Toledo Francisco Cerro Chaves announced this at a press conference on Wednesday.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, president of the regional government of Castilla-La Mancha Emiliano García-Page and leader of the opposition Alberto Núñez Feijóo have all confirmed attendance.

Whether Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will attend remains unclear. The government left the decision regarding a state funeral in the hands of the victims' families. Such an event that did not take place following the accident in Adamuz due to complaints from families regarding the lack of direct consent.

As far as church authorities are concerned, the archbishop stated on Wednesday that he himself would preside over the service alongside the auxiliary bishop, Francisco César García, the bishops of Cuenca, Guadalajara, Ciudad Real and Albacete, as well as "many other bishops from Spain" and the president of the Spanish bishops' conference, Luis Javier Argüello.

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