Mallorca residential building fire kills two people

SV 11/06/2026 a las 11:26h.

Two people died in a fire in a block of flats in Magaluf (Mallorca) on Thursday.

According to the emergency services, another 24 people, including eight firefighters, sustained injuries. Four required a hospital transfer.

The fire originated on the third floor of the building. Around ten people are still confined inside.

They are now safe in their homes and will be able to leave once firefighters finish ventilating the building, at which point they will be treated at the field hospital at the scene.

President of the regional government of the Balearic Islands Marga Prohens has said that she is in contact with the mayor of Calvià and the emergency services.

"My condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, all my support to those affected and my gratitude to the firefighters and healthcare professionals for their rapid response," Prohens wrote in a post on her X profile.

Mayor of Calvià Juan Antonio Amengual said: "The firefighters' performance was spectacular. They did a great job. All the residents have been evacuated, but it's a tragedy nonetheless. When there's a fire, you have to stay inside your home and go to the balcony. Instead, people went towards the stairwell, which seems to have been the main problem."