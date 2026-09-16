Von der Leyen announces emergency legislation to speed up deportation of migrants: 'Ceuta is Europe'

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen specifically referred to Ceuta in her State of the Union address, which sets out the European ... Commission's priorities for this year.

Von der Leyen stated that "the border in Ceuta is a European border" and promised that "Europe will be there for" its residents.

She called for the strengthening of European border management agency Frontex to speed up returns and for the creation of a new emergency framework to respond to crises.

This statement comes just a few weeks after the mass arrival of migrants in Ceuta, thousands of whom remain in the city. Von der Leyen regards the crisis as an example of the migratory pressure in the EU.

She declared the crisis in Ceuta "a European issue" requiring "a stronger joint response". "Ceuta is Spain. Ceuta is Europe. And Europe will be there for you," she promised.

Von der Leyen is committed to developing a common European response, which is why she called for the full implementation of the Pact on Migration and Asylum.

Last year, Europe endorsed the creation of centres for migrants in third countries. According to figures from the European Commission, irregular arrivals have fallen by 55 per cent in 2024 and 2025 and by a further 35 per cent so far in 2026.

Von der Leyen, however, also warned against becoming complacent. "The events of this summer show that our tools need to evolve, particularly for emergency situations. Europe must have the capacity to protect its borders at all times, particularly in situations where mass movements are used as a weapon," she stated.

This is why she proposed creating an emergency framework, which will only be activated under strict criteria, allowing for "limited flexibility" in standard migration procedures.

The Commission President reiterated the European message: "We will always uphold our fundamental values and rights, but we will never compromise on the protection of our borders."

"We must work with our neighbouring countries to increase investment and offer young people real prospects. That is how we can reduce irregular migration by facilitating safe and legal migration," she stated.

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