Spanish Legionnaire dies in accident during military manoeuvres exercise in Alicante The soldier, who belonged to a Special Operations unit, died when his vehicle overturned

The vehicle in which Neil Gavalda Macias (inset) was travelling / R. C.

A Spanish Legion soldier has died in an accident suffered while he was participating in a military manoeuvres exercise at the Agost army camp in Alicante.

Military sources named the deceased soldier as Neil Gavalda Macias who belonged to the Special Operations Maderal Oleaga XIX unit of the Legion's Special Operations Command (MOE).

The soldier lost his life when his military vehicle rolled over while he was performing tactical exercises with his unit.

Gavalda was 22 years old, single, and was born in Reus, Tarragona. He joined the army in May 2019, at the Training Centre Number 2 San Fernando, Cadiz.

Gavalda had been assigned to the Special Operations Maderal Oleaga XIX unit of the Legion since May 2022. Prior to that he was with the Infantry Regiment Naples Number 4 of paratroopers.