Julio Iglesias to sue Yolanda Díaz for libel after she refuses to retract accusations

The legendary singer Julio Iglesias is set to file a lawsuit for libel and slander against Spain’s Second Deputy Prime Minister and Labour Minister, ... Yolanda Díaz, in the Supreme Court.

The move comes after a mandatory conciliation hearing in Madrid concluded on Tuesday without an agreement, as the minister refused to retract her public accusations against the artist.

The legal dispute stems from comments Díaz posted on social media, in which she referred to: "Chilling testimonies from Julio Iglesias's former employees. Sexual abuse and a situation of slavery with a power structure based on permanent aggression."

Despite a formal request from Iglesias's legal team, Díaz declined to withdraw the remarks. Her defence maintains that the statements did not cause reputational damage nor did they violate the singer’s presumption of innocence.

The conciliation process

As the conciliation act in the Madrid courts failed to reach a resolution, lawyers for the Punta Cana-resident singer have moved to the next phase of the legal process. The lawsuit will be filed directly with the Supreme Court, which holds jurisdiction over the case due to the Deputy Prime Minister’s legal immunity (aforamiento) associated with her office.

In February, Iglesias’s lawyer, José Antonio Choclán, filed an initial claim demanding that Díaz acknowledge the damage caused by her statements and pay compensation relative to the reach of her social media posts. Choclán clarified at the time that this step was a mandatory prerequisite for pursuing a criminal libel case.

‘Prejudice of guilt’

The legal documentation being prepared by the singer’s representatives focuses on statements made by Díaz on 13 January via the social network Bluesky, as well as follow-up comments made the next day on the RTVE programme La Hora de la 1.

Choclán argues that the minister demonstrated "clear prejudice of guilt" by referring to alleged sexual abuse and working conditions "comparable to slavery."

Background on the case

The controversy began when two former employees accused the singer of human trafficking for the purposes of forced labour, sexual assault, and violations of workers' rights. However, the National High Court (Audiencia Nacional) shelved the investigation in January, ruling that Spanish courts lacked jurisdiction over the events, which allegedly took place outside the country.

Following the dismissal, Iglesias's defence requested that the Prosecution return the original complaint so they could take action against the accusers, a request that was denied. While the criminal probe is closed, the administrative fallout remains pending in the High Court.