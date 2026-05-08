Jake Hall died from chest injury in Mallorca accident, investigators believe

Gerard Couzens 08/05/2026 a las 14:34h.

Investigators believe The Only Way is Essex star Jake Hall died from a chest injury caused by broken glass.

The 35-year-old suffered head wounds after allegedly turning aggressive and trying to harm himself during a party at a 200 pounds-a-night Mallorca villa he was renting.

But sources close to the ongoing probe said today the worst injury he suffered was a chest wound caused by a shard of glass from the door he crashed into at the property in Santa Margalida in the north of the island early on Wednesday morning.

The autopsy was expected to take place today in the Mallorca capital Palma although the results will be sent to an investigating judge and will not be officially released as is normal in Spain.

The insider said: “The thorax injury was the one emergency responders at the scene felt was the most traumatic one and most likely to have been fatal.”

Accident

Police confirmed this Friday the reality TV star and model's death is being treated as accidental.

A Guardia Civil spokesman said: “There is nothing pointing to it being the result of a crime at this stage.”

An investigating magistrate in the town of Inca is understood to have been sent an initial police report and will be receiving the autopsy results as they become available.

The results of the post-mortem will yield only partial answers and will be complemented with tests on tissue samples sent to a specialist lab on the Spanish mainland.

Those tests will help cement suspicions Jake was high on drink and drugs when he died.

The investigating magistrate will only order the Guardia Civil, the response police force, to conduct more inquiries if he suspects any criminality has occurred and could have contributed to the star’s death.

Guardia Civil officers are understood to have quizzed several other people at the house where the death occurred, believed to be four men and two women. Their nationalities have not been released.

Officers based in Santa Margalida informed HQ around 7.30am on Wednesday morning about the discovery of a man’s body at the rented property.

The dead man’s body was removed around 1pm on Wednesday afternoon.

A source close to the probe said in the aftermath of the horror incident: “Witnesses have told investigators he had been out partying all night and decided to carry on the party back at the place he was renting.

“It appears from what police have been told that he became agitated, possibly from alcohol and other substances he may have consumed which is something an autopsy will determine, and at one point turned aggressive and tried to harm himself by banging his head against things.

“Police are still investigating but it seems like he could have thrown himself against a door with glass in it, breaking it and suffering fatal injuries from the shards that broke off.”

Another insider said before it emerged Jake Hall was the dead man: “The hypothesis that he died while self-harming after a possible combination of too much alcohol and possibly drugs is still the one that appears to be the most likely at this stage.”