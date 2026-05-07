TOWIE star Jake Hall named as victim of fatal Majorca villa incident

Gerard Couzens 07/05/2026 Actualizado a las 14:05h.

Jake Hall, the 35-year-old star of hit British reality show The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) and a former footballer, has been identified by teh UK press as the man found dead at a rented villa in Majorca following a gruesome incident involving a shattered glass door.

News of the horror 7am incident first emerged yesterday morning a few hours after the gruesome discovery.

The victim was today named by the Sun as Hall.

Polioce in Majorca initially said the dead man was a 26-year-old British national although they have now corrected that information and said he was 35.

A source close to the probe, who confirmed the death occurred at a rented property in Santa Margalida in the north of the holiday island, said yesterday: “Witnesses have told investigators he had been out partying all night and decided to carry on the party back at the place he was renting.

“It appears from what police have been told that he became agitated, possibly from alcohol and other substances he may have consumed which is something an autopsy will determine.

“Police are still investigating but it seems like he could have thrown himself against a door with glass in it, breaking it and suffering fatal injuries from the shards that broke off.”

Today another insider said, as one neighbour reported he had heard “loud noises” hours before police arrived which made his wall vibrate: “The Civil Guard are not ruling out any theory and are keeping all the options on the table."

The results of the post-mortem, which will yield only partial answers and will be complemented with tests on tissue samples sent to a specialist lab on the Spanish mainland, will not be made public, as is normal in Spain where they are sent directly to a local investigating judge.

The judge will order police to conduct more inquiries if he suspects any criminality has occurred and could have contributed to the man's death.

Guardia Civil officers are understood to have quizzed several other people at the house where the death occurred, believed to be four men and two women. Their nationalities have not yet been released.

The dead man is said to have had several shards of glass from a door embedded in his head when he was found.

Officers based in Santa Margalida informed HQ around 7.30am yesterday morning about the discovery of a man’s body at the rented property.

The dead man’s body was removed around 1pm yesterday afternoon.

The death marks a tragic end for a man who lived much of his life in the public eye. Hall, who boasted 392,000 followers on Instagram, rose to fame during the 14th season of TOWIE and was a well-known model and athlete, having played for clubs including Boston United FC and Dagenham & Redbridge.

In a haunting final post shared just hours before his death, Hall uploaded a video of himself in Majorca set to the Rolling Stones' Beast of Burden. He wrote: "Life is a bitch sometimes, but I’m going to try to remember the good things. I’m just making art in many ways."

This was not Hall’s first brush with violence in Spain; in 2016, he was hospitalised after being stabbed with a broken bottle during an altercation at the Aqwa Mist nightclub in Puerto Banús.

He leaves behind an eight-year-old daughter, River, whom he shared with former partner and Real Housewives of Cheshire star Missé Beqiri.