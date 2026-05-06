Ibex Insurance Celebrates 25 Years of Strength & Trust

SUR in English Gibraltar 06/05/2026 a las 17:55h.

Ibex Insurance (“Ibex”) is celebrating its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter of a century of helping clients protect what matters most across Gibraltar, Spain and Portugal. Founded in Gibraltar in 2000, Ibex began its journey working closely with the Lloyd’s of London market and has since grown from a five‑person start‑up into a trusted, multi‑territory insurance broker serving expatriate and local communities across the Iberian Peninsula. It originally did this via its branch network but established its wholly owned subsidiary Ibex Portugal in 2019 to allow it operate within the EU after Gibraltar departed the EU, as part of the UK.

What started with motor and household insurance for expatriates has evolved into a broad portfolio of personal, commercial and specialist insurance solutions. Today, Ibex supports its clients through a network of 12 owned retail offices and selection of agents and brokers across mainland Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.

“When we started in 2000, our ambition was simple: to provide expatriates with the same quality of insurance service they would expect at home, but in a language they understood and with a team that truly cared. Twenty-five years on, that commitment to service excellence remains at the heart of everything we do. We are immensely proud that our very first client still insures with us today – there is no greater testament to the trust our clients place in Ibex.”, remembers Elaine Green, director of Ibex Insurance.

A Quarter Century of Milestones

Over the past 25 years, Ibex has evolved steadily in response to the changing needs of its clients and the markets it serves. From its foundations in Gibraltar, the business expanded early into Spain and Portugal, building a reputation for supporting clients navigating cross‑border insurance needs. As the company grew, it invested in digital capability to make insurance simpler and more accessible, while broadening its product offering to reflect increasingly diverse lifestyles and risks. Over time, Ibex strengthened its physical presence across Iberia, developing local teams and retail offices rooted in the communities they serve, and expanding into specialist and commercial insurance solutions. Throughout this journey, progress has been shaped by a long‑term view—focused on sustainable growth, strong partnerships and consistently high standards of service—ensuring Ibex remains well positioned to meet the evolving needs of clients today and into the future.

Rooted in Community, Guided by Values

Ibex is built on five core values: Service Excellence, Community, Teamwork, Passion and Trust. These values are not slogans—they are reflected in how the business operates every day.

Ibex teams live and work within the communities they serve, speaking the language, understanding local realities and supporting local causes. From charities and sports clubs to arts organisations and animal shelters, community involvement is a natural extension of Ibex’s belief that long‑term success comes from contributing positively to the places it calls home.

Looking Ahead

As Ibex enters its next chapter, the focus is firmly on the future. The business continues to invest in innovation, digital capability and partnerships that enhance the client and agent experience—while staying true to the personal, service‑first approach that has defined it for 25 years.

In an industry that is constantly evolving, Ibex remains grounded in what matters most: trust, clarity and people. The next 25 years will bring change, but the principles that shaped the first 25 will continue to guide the journey ahead.

About Ibex Insurance

Ibex Insurance Services Limited is an international insurance broker headquartered at 68 Irish Town, Gibraltar. Ibex is authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (FSC 006 43B). Its subsidiary, Ibex Portugal Corretora de Seguros, Unipessoal LDA, is authorised by the Autoridade de Supervisão de Seguros e Fundos de Pensões (ASF) and operates a branch in Spain licensed by the Dirección General de Seguros y Fondos Pensiones (DGSFP) and is a coverholder for Lloyd’s of London.

Ibex offers a comprehensive range of insurance products across Gibraltar, Spain and Portugal, serving both expatriate and domestic markets. The company operates 12 offices and a network of over 200 agents and brokers.

For more information, visit: www.ibexinsure.com