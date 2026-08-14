Irish tourist dies in Ibiza after falling ill during bar crawl on eclipse night

Crowds watch the eclipse on the beach in Ibiza.

Natalia Penza 14/08/2026 a las 20:02h.

An Irish tourist has died after falling ill during the eclipse on the party island of Ibiza.

The 25-year-old is said to have been suffering from hypothermia and muscle stiffness when the alarm was raised around 10.15pm on Wednesday and he was assisted by emergency medical responders.

Health professionals and police tried to save him at the scene but he died shortly after arrival at Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza’s capital after going into cardiac arrest.

He was pronounced dead just before midnight.

On Friday Guardia Civil sources were linking the unnamed man’s death to drug consumption, although the results of the post-mortem have not been officially released.

They are unlikely to be made public as is normal in Spain where they are sent directly to a local investigating court.

The alarm was raised on S’Arenal beach, an urban beach at the very centre of the bay of San Antonio.

The unnamed Irishman is understood to have fallen ill as he did a bar crawl with friends in the popular resort on Ibiza's west coast.

Ambulance staff providing cover at an eclipse festival were the first to assist him, although he wasn’t attending the event.

A spokesman for the Feels Like Festival Eclipse Festival which took place on S’Arenal Beach, said this afternoon after it was wrongly claimed the Irishman was at the organised party: “We want to make it absolutely clear that the death did not occur within the event premises.

"According to the information provided by the competent authorities, the incident took place outside the premises, on the San Antonio seafront promenade.

“Despite it being an emergency that occurred outside the event premises, our team of paramedics and security personnel went to the scene to provide assistance, working jointly with the emergency services and the Guardia Civil.”

The local town hall confirmed a man had died after going into cardiac arrest on Wednesday evening but did not provide any more details.

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