Irish man dies after falling from cliff in Ibiza

Natalia Penza 12/05/2026 a las 13:47h.

An Irish man has died after plunging from an Ibiza cliff.

The 39-year-old fell to his death yesterday afternoon in the es Calo de s’Illa area on the rugged north coast of the holiday island.

Guardia Civil officers confirmed today they had launched an investigation.

A spokesman for the force confirmed the dead man was a 39-year-old Irish national.

One local report said the alarm had been raised around 5.30pm although police sources said it was nearer 7pm.

The dead man has not been named and it was not immediately clear this morning if he had been on holiday in Ibiza or lived on the island.

A female friend of the man who died is understood to have raised the alarm.

Guardia Civil officers, as well as local police, firefighters and Civil Protection workers were mobilised.

He was already dead by the time the first emergency responders reached him.

The operation to retrieve his body last until nearly 8.30pm last night.

An autopsy is due to take place in the coming hours.

Es Calo de s'Illa is a secluded, cove located within the municipality of Sant Joan de Labritja. It sits near Portinatx.

Around midnight last Friday a 24-year-old British holidaymaker was admitted to a hospital intensive care unit after plunging from the second floor of his hotel in the Ibizan party resort of San Antonio.

Investigators said later they believed the fall had been accidental.