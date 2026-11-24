William Joffre Alcivar Bautista arriving in Ecuador after being expelled from Spain.

Natalia Penza Spain 24/11/2026 Actualizado a las 12:43h.

A fugitive alleged gang leader accused of organising a live on-air armed raid on an Ecuadorian TV studio has been arrested at a Spanish hotel during a Costa resort family holiday and flown back home.

William Joffre Alcivar Bautista, known as Commander Willy, was held after being tracked down to the unnamed hotel in Sitges near Barcelona.

Spanish police released footage today showing him being led away in handcuffs by armed cops wearing Balaclavas, confirming he had already been sent back to South America.

The alleged crime boss, identified in Ecuador as the head of the Los Tiguerones gang accused of leading a violent attack on TC Television’s studios in Guayaquil, was met by police at the port city’s airport.

Members of Los Tiguerones were linked to the kidnap of British businessman Colin Armstrong and his Colombian girlfriend Katherine Paola Santos.

The 78-year-old former honorary consul for Guayaquil was released on December 20 2023 after several days in custody and nine suspects subsequently arrested.

He spoke of his four-day ordeal in an interview with the Times last year.

The fugitive arrested in Sitges had first been held in Spain alongside his brother Alex in October 2024 on terrorism charges.

He was subsequently released despite Spain’s High court approving his extradition last June with a court spokesman saying at the time it happened because Ecuador did not provide "requested guarantees."

Confirming the new arrest and expulsion from Spain, a spokesman for Spain’s National Police said today: “Officers from the National Police, in coordination with the Ecuadorian Police, have arrested a fugitive known as ‘Commander Willy,’ identified by Ecuadorian authorities as one of the key leaders of the criminal organization ‘Los Tiguerones.’

“The individual was subject to an administrative expulsion order, issued in 2025 by the Government Delegation in Alicante due to his irregular status in Spain, which also included a ten-year ban on re-entering Spanish territory.

“The investigation began in early October, when Ecuadorian authorities requested police cooperation to determine the fugitive's whereabouts.

“The individual had previously been arrested in Spain in 2024 based on an INTERPOL Red Notice, which ultimately did not lead to further action, prompting Ecuadorian authorities to signal their intent to issue a new international notice and request assistance in locating him.

“Initial inquiries revealed that he was no longer at his last known address, leading investigators to analyse information regarding his associates and potential places of residence.

“These efforts made it possible to identify individuals from his inner circle in the province of Tarragona and, subsequently, to locate the fugitive himself in Sitges.

“The information obtained was shared with the Ecuadorian authorities, with whom ongoing coordination was maintained throughout the following months.

“The officers verified that the fugitive was subject to an active administrative expulsion order from Spain, issued in 2025 by the Government Delegation in Alicante.

“Two potential courses of action for his arrest were considered: first, executing the expulsion order, or, should that prove unfeasible, urgently requesting the issuance of a new INTERPOL Red Notice to facilitate his arrest for the purpose of extradition.

“Investigations and surveillance operations located him at a hotel in Sitges, where he was spending a few days on vacation with his family.

“Furthermore, given the fugitive’s dangerous nature, it was deemed necessary to bolster security measures for the police operation during his apprehension.

“He was ultimately arrested on the afternoon of November 22 and taken to a police facility in Tarragona, where administrative procedures continued with the involvement of officials specializing in immigration matters.”

The police force added: “The individual now in custody, known by the aliases ‘Negro Willy’ or ‘Commander Willy’, was considered by Ecuadorian authorities to be one of the key figures within the criminal organization ‘Los Tiguerones,’ where he reportedly held a leadership role and was involved in planning criminal activities such as contract killings, extortion, and car-bomb attacks, among other acts of violence.

“The organisation is linked to numerous acts of violence in Ecuador, including the armed assault on the facilities of TC Televisión in Guayaquil in January 2024.

“During a live broadcast, a group of armed men stormed the station, took staff hostage, and used the broadcast to disseminate a message of intimidation directed at the public and state institutions.

“The attack drew significant national and international attention and became one of the most emblematic episodes of the escalating violence that Ecuador was experiencing at the time.

“Today, the National Police carried out the expulsion of the detainee from Spanish territory and handed him over to Ecuadorian authorities.

“He was met by the Ecuadorian Minister of the Interior at the airport in Guayaquil.”

Ecuador’s Interior Minister John Reimberg said: “He was subject to an expulsion process in Spain, which is why his case did not have to be heard by judicial authorities.

“We arrived, and the expulsion process was carried out.”

'Commander Willy’s' defence lawyers have claimed they will fight his “illegal arrest and expulsion”.