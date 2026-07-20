British man suspected of attempted murder arrested in Tenerife

The man was held by police at Tenerife Airport.

Gerard Couzens 20/07/2026 a las 19:16h.

A British man suspected of attempted murder has been arrested after reaching Tenerife on a flight from the UK.

The 46-year-old fugitive, for whom an arrest warrant had been issued, was held as he stepped foot on the holiday island from Liverpool.

The incident he was wanted over occurred in December last year when he allegedly attempted to slit the throat of another Brit at a tourist complex in Adeje in the south of Tenerife.

The man stabbed suffered serious injuries to vital areas including his neck.

National Police in Tenerife confirmed on Monday: “Officers have arrested a man at Tenerife South-Reina Sofía Airport following his arrival on a flight from Liverpool for the alleged commission of the crime of attempted homicide.

“The detainee was subject to a warrant for the crime.

“The events took place in December last year at a complex located in the municipality of Adeje.

“The victim suffered multiple attacks with a large bladed weapon to vital areas, including the neck. He survived thanks to the intervention of a witness.

“The person allegedly responsible for these acts managed to flee, so the investigation has remained open ever since.

“In addition, he has several pending cases for reckless driving, assault on law enforcement officers, and causing bodily harm.”

Police did not disclose the nationality of the man arrested in an official statement released, but well-placed sources confirmed both he and his alleged victim are British nationals.

It was not immediately clear this afternoon what lay behind the near-fatal stabbing late last year.

'Black Widow'

On Friday 17 July the same police force released footage showing the moment a ‘Black Widow’ British fraudster who conned a vulnerable 89-year-old grandmother out of almost 300,000 pounds was taken into custody.

Pamela Gwinnett was put into a patrol car in handcuffs.

The shameless fraudster was arrested in Tenerife after tricking victim Joan Green into handing over control of her finances by pretending to act as her carer and isolating the OAP from her family.

The 62-year-old used the money on Botox treatments, a 22,250-pound car, expensive meals and mortgages for properties she owned while keeping her retired accountant victim like a caged animal at her home in Chorley, Lancashire.

After the pensioner’s November 2022 death, she fled to Tenerife while awaiting trial for theft and fraud.

She now faces being extradited back to the UK to start a prison sentence of six years she received in her absence last October at Preston Crown Court.

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