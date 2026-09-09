Four men arrested in Valencia for group sexual assault on woman who used to date one of them

The National Police have arrested four men in the province of Valencia on suspicion of sexually assaulting the woman one of them used to date ... and threatening to beat her if she refused.

The victim's ex-boyfriend, 51, is charged with an offence of abuse in the context of gender-based violence.

The four defendants are the ex-partner, his brother and two friends, all between the ages of 44 and 53.

The woman went to the National Police station on 11 August. She wanted to seek advice regarding harassment, threats and sexual assaults she suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend while they were still dating. She lodged a complaint and the police launched an investigation.

The police discovered that the woman had been forced on several occasions to have sexual relations with him and with the three other men. If the victim resisted her ex-boyfriend's demands, he would physically assault her and threaten to post the images he had recorded on his mobile phone without her consent.

The investigators identified the four suspects, arrested them and brought them before a judge.

Review the latest crime and judicial news reports