New western Spain fire destroys 1,600 hectares

Another fire broke out in Spain, in the Extremadura region, on Tuesday afternoon. For the moment, the regional government does not know whether the fire ... was deliberate or caused by a spark from a vehicle.

Firefighters have been counting on the drop in temperatures from 6am on Wednesday and humidity levels of around 85 per cent to help them make progress in bringing the fire in the Las Hurdes in Cáceres area under control.

The flames have already destroyed 1,600 hectares.

From early Wednesday morning, more than 200 personnel have been working on the ground and up to 26 aerial resources were deployed as soon as visibility allowed.

The UME (military emergency unit) is also joining firefighting efforts on Wednesday with 100 people, who will take turns on duty. They will also provide fire engines and drones to the operation.

Regional minister of emergencies Abel Bautista said that, due to the ferocity of the flames, the fire was beyond the capacity of the regional fire service to extinguish. "It was not possible to tackle the fire during the afternoon," Bautista said.

The intensity made firefighting efforts unsuccessful. "We have been able to work at specific times on the western and eastern flanks. Since 9pm, we have been working on the ground at the head of the fire in the northeastern area," Bautista said on Tuesday night.

700 people evacuated

Around 700 evacuees had to leave their homes in the municipalities of Pinofranqueado and Nuñomoral. They spent the night at the Gregorio Marañón student residence in Caminomorisco.

"I would like to emphasise that the evacuation, which was carried out as a precautionary measure and well in advance, was exemplary," Bautista said.

The residents of the El Cottolengo home for people with disabilities were transferred to Plasencia. Bautista does not rule out the need for further evacuations.

At present, the fire remains at level 2 due to the need for resources from outside the Extremadura region.

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