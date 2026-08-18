Illegal rave in western Spain draws 3,000 partygoers and 1,000 vehicles to quiet rural town

A major security operation is underway in western Spain after more than 3,000 people and 1,000 vehicles descended on a quiet rural town ... for an illegal, multi-day rave.

The unauthorised festival began late Thursday night on the outskirts of La Granja, in the Valle del Ambroz region of Cáceres.

According to the Guardia Civil, officers were alerted to the gathering at around 10pm on Thursday. Specialist public order, traffic, and drone teams were dispatched to block access, but were quickly overwhelmed by the sheer volume of incoming traffic.

By Friday afternoon, hundreds of cars, vans, and motorhomes had parked across fields adjacent to the town's natural swimming pool.

Traffic chaos and security operations

Guardia Civil patrols have established checkpoints across surrounding roads to manage traffic, maintain public safety, and carry out alcohol and drug tests.

However, police were forced to allow a fresh convoy of lorries, caravans, and vans into the site after stationary vehicles began blocking major access roads, creating severe traffic hazards.

It remains unclear when the event will end, though the Unified Association of Guardia Civil (AUGC) expects the gathering to run until at least Sunday.

Surge in social media raves

Unlicensed mass gatherings organised via encrypted messaging apps like Telegram and WhatsApp have become an increasing challenge for Spanish authorities.

Similar illegal events have drawn thousands of revellers across Spain in recent years, including major gatherings near Ciudad Real airport in early 2025, as well as previous events in Murcia and Granada.