Huesca wildfire burns 2,500 hectares as 240 residents are forced from their homes

A wildfire in the La Litera district of Huesca has burned 2,500 hectares after spreading at what Aragón regional president Jorge Azcón described as ... an "extraordinarily rapid" pace, forcing 240 residents from their homes and triggering the region's highest operational response short of a national emergency.

The blaze broke out at around 11.30am on Thursday between the municipalities of Tamarite de Litera and Alcampell. It created a fire perimeter covering around 4,000 hectares and prompted authorities to activate Aragón's Special Civil Protection Plan for Forest Fire Emergencies (Procinfo) at Operational Level 2.

A total of 240 people were evacuated from nearby villages as the fire advanced, including 180 residents from Azanuy, five from Alins and 55 from Calasanz. Those from Azanuy were taken to the Los Olímpicos sports centre in Monzón, while evacuees from Alins and Calasanz were accommodated in Peralta de la Sal.

Residents of Fonz were instructed to remain indoors as a precaution, although the regional government announced on Friday that those restrictions would be lifted.

Authorities also said residents of the evacuated villages would be allowed to return briefly on Friday morning in Guardia Civil convoys to collect essential belongings and medication. The evacuation order will remain in force afterwards as a precaution.

"There haven't been any injuries," Azcón said on Thursday, adding that the flames had not entered any of the affected villages.

Sparked by agricultural machinery

The regional president said the fire was caused by "a spark" from a piece of agricultural machinery. He added that the Government of Aragón, Spain's central government and Civil Protection services were working together in a coordinated response.

Eight ground crews, three bulldozers and one military emergency unit worked through Thursday night to tackle the fire. On Friday, they were due to be replaced by 13 further brigades, including six ground teams and seven helicopter-borne units, supported by eight fire engines, five bulldozers and two units from Spain's Military Emergency Unit (UME).

Additional aerial resources include three water-bombing aircraft, three larger amphibious firefighting planes that scoop water from lakes and reservoirs, two specialist forest firefighting brigades (BRIF) operated by Spain's Ministry for the Ecological Transition (Miteco), a land-based air tanker and an amphibious aircraft from the Valencia region.

The wildfire remains at Operational Level 2 and a Red Plus wildfire alert, the highest regional warning level for fire risk, is due to remain in force across Aragón throughout the weekend.

Institutional response

The scale of the emergency also prompted a swift political response. During Thursday's plenary session of the Aragón parliament, several members expressed their solidarity with those affected by the fire.

Later that afternoon, Azcón travelled to the forward command post overseeing operations, while the regional government convened a meeting of the Integrated Operational Coordination Centre (CECOPI), the body responsible for coordinating multi-agency emergency responses.

Prime minister Pedro Sánchez also urged the public to remain cautious, saying, "We're on maximum alert because of the risk of forest fires."