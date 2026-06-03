Spain wildfire: Army called in as 65ft flames force evacuations near Costa Blanca

Natalia Penza 03/06/2026 a las 12:24h.

The army has been mobilised and around 100 people evacuated because of a wildfire near a Spanish holiday hotspot.

Locals reported seeing flames up to 65 feet high near their homes following the start of the blaze in a regional park in Los Garres, Murcia, a 45 minute drive from the southern Costa Blanca.

Yesterday evening around 170 soldiers belonging to the specialist UME unit were drafted in to help the firefighters and other emergency responders tackling the fire from the ground and the air.

Confirming the mobilisation of military reinforcements, a regional emergency response coordination centre said late yesterday: “At the request of the autonomous community, the central government has mobilized the Military Emergency Unit (UME) and five aerial resources, which join the four already deployed by the autonomous community.

"In addition, a helicopter from the Valencian Community and two amphibious aircraft from Castilla-La Mancha have been incorporated to reinforce firefighting efforts.

“Murcia city hall has preventively evacuated the homes closest to the fire.

“One person has been treated for a burn injury.”

“So far, the fire has affected 82 hectares of forest land.”

The alarm was raised just after 3pm yesterday, with emergency responders receiving more than 200 calls saying an area near the Cresta Del Gallo ridge which is popular with both beginner hikers and experienced adventurers had caught fire.

The area lies between the municipalities of Los Garres and Lages which are both in the south-east Spanish province of Murcia, near to its capital city of the same name and around 45 minutes away by car from the southernmost part of the popular Brit Costa Blanca holiday destination.

Locals were filmed gathering together bottles of water as huge flames approached their homes.

Spanish president Pedro Sanchez wrote on X yesterday evening as he announced his government was sending in reinforcements: “We are following with concern the progress of the fire in the municipality of Murcia, which has led to the evacuation of several homes.

"The Government is mobilizing all the requested resources, including the UME and aerial support assets, to assist in extinguishing the fire.”

Murcia’s mayor Rebeca Perez said overnight around 150 professionals had been fighting the fire “without rest”, saying: “To all the residents of Los Garres and the affected areas, we want to convey our affection and support after a particularly difficult day.”

She added this morning: “The fire in Los Garres remains active. This morning we reinforced firefighting efforts with the gradual addition of aerial resources, while the Regional Government of Murcia (CARM), the Military Emergency Unit (UME), and emergency services continue working on the ground.”

The part of the fire nearest to houses was contained late last night, regional president Fernando Lopez Miras said.

He added: “Right now, emergency personnel are focusing on the highest area, the mountainous area, and especially on the possibility that the wind may change.”

One local, among those who decided to abandon their homes voluntarily before being ordered to leave, said earlier in the day: “The whole sky is grey. You can see the smoke from here and it’s still burning.”

Another said: “There are many residential areas that came very, very close to the fire.

“I’m talking about a street 13 feet wide and a flame front 65 feet high.

“Because it has rained so much in Murcia and throughout Spain, until a month ago the area was still green and there hasn't been time to clear it. That undergrowth burned spectacul