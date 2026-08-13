Huelva wildfire burns 31,000 hectares as total eclipse forces planes to land

A massive wildfire in southern Spain has burnt through more than 31,000 hectares of land, with emergency operations severely disrupted by Wednesday’s total ... solar eclipse.

The blaze, which broke out on 6 August in the Raboconejo area of Niebla, Huelva, remains at operational Level 2. Ground operations involving roughly 700 personnel are ongoing, but flight restrictions tied to the astronomical event limited the operational window for firefighting aircraft.

Antonio Sanz, First Vice-President of the Regional Government of Andalusia and Minister for Emergencies, confirmed that a mandatory order from the State Aviation Safety Agency (AESA) required fixed-wing water-bombers to return to base by 7.30 pm.

“This is a general aviation safety measure that affects us directly, but ground crews will continue their work,” Sanz explained.

Regional authorities are in discussions with aviation officials to secure exceptions for key equipment. They hope to keep coordination aircraft and select helicopters operational during the critical 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm window, when falling temperatures usually make air strikes most effective.

Sanz noted that the high-altitude coordination plane functions as a mobile control tower and should not conflict with low-altitude flight restrictions.

Evacuations and road closures

A total of 695 firefighters and 257 vehicles are on the scene. The response team includes crews from the Infoca Plan, the Military Emergency Unit (UME), local fire services, and emergency agencies. Chef José Andrés’s charity, World Central Kitchen, is providing logistical and food support alongside local businesses.

Precautionary evacuation orders remain in place for 681 residents. While most are staying with relatives or in second homes, 62 people are using emergency shelters in El Castillo de las Guardas, Zalamea la Real, and Valverde del Camino.

Authorities are allowing brief, escorted visits to evacuated properties so residents can tend to livestock or collect essential medication.

The fire has forced the closure of 11 roads across Huelva and Seville provinces:

• Huelva: HU-3106, A-493, HU-5104, HU-4103, HU-6104, HU-6106, and HU-6108

• Seville: SE-6400, SE-6402, SE-5400, and SE-538

Officials confirmed there is no immediate risk of further evacuations.

“It is a long-distance race full of obstacles,” Sanz said, “but we are holding the line and preventing further spread.”