Andalucía triggers record-budget wildfire plan ahead of ‘high-risk’ summer

Andaluía has entered a state of maximum alert as its Infoca wildfire prevention scheme launches for the high-risk summer season.

The rollout has been ... accompanied by political friction. Juanma Moreno, the regional president of Andalucía, used the launch event to demand "equal treatment" from the Spanish central government. He claimed Madrid has slashed its aerial support by more than half, providing just three aircraft this year compared to seven in 2024.

"I am calling on the central government to cooperate and treat us as equals to other regions," Mr Moreno said. He argued that while Andalusia has invested millions from its own coffers, the state must still meet its obligations based on the region's vast size and population.

To counter increasingly severe climate conditions, the Andalusian government has boosted the Infoca budget to a record 271.6m euros. This represents a 5 per cent increase on last year and a 60 per cent rise since the current administration took office in 2018. Mr Moreno described it as "the largest investment in the history of our region."

The 4,700-strong firefighting force is now managed by the newly created Andalusian Emergency Agency (EMA). Staff have also secured improved working conditions, moving to year-round contracts to provide greater employment stability.

Rainfall creates 'tinderbox' conditions

The urgent deployment follows a busy start to the year. Between 1 January and 15 June, emergency crews responded to 236 incidents - comprising 73 full-scale wildfires and 163 minor outbreaks. This is 63 more interventions than during the same period last year. Blazes have already destroyed more than 6,800 hectares of land, including a recent major fire in Huelva province which was exacerbated by high winds.

Paradoxically, heavy winter rainfall has heightened the current wildfire risk. Storms in January and February caused an explosion of grass and scrubland growth.

"That rain was desperately needed, but now the high temperatures have arrived and dried out the ground, those fields have become a tinderbox," Moreno warned.

Battling 'sixth-generation' fires

To combat the impact of global warming and the threat of "sixth-generation" wildfires - which are intense enough to alter local weather systems - Andalucía has upgraded its technology and equipment.

The regional government has modernised 84 per cent of its heavy firefighting fleet and is deploying eight new mobile units this month, one for each province.

The strategy also introduces two specialist units: a heavy machinery team for overnight operations, and a tactical fire unit trained in controlled burning techniques. These are supported by 43 regional aircraft and a network of forest defence centres designed to cut response times.

Moreno praised the "praiseworthy" efforts of forest firefighters working under extreme physical strain. He also urged the public to report any suspicious behavior to emergency services or the Guardia Civil's nature protection unit (Seprona).

The president concluded with a warning to arsonists, whom he described as "fire terrorists" exploiting weather conditions, while also urging citizens to avoid negligence and reckless behaviour in rural areas.

Explore the main Andalucía regional news section