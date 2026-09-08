English-speaking political party launches ten-year plan to split 30,000 coastal residents from Costa Blanca town

An international political party in Alicante has unveiled a ten-year strategy to secede from its local town hall and form an independent coastal municipality.

The Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa (PIOC) represents more than 30,000 permanent residents living in a coastal enclave 30 kilometres from the inland city of Orihuela. Party leaders accuse municipal authorities of treating coastal taxpayers as a «cash cow» whilst leaving local infrastructure to rot.

A team that speaks English and Spanish

Operating bilingually in English and Spanish, the party is led by Spanish president Román Jiménez alongside an Irish secretary and a Swedish treasurer. British expatriates make up between 30 and 40 per cent of its membership.

Local residents report being forced to fill their own road potholes, trim public hedges and send their children to schools housed in temporary prefabricated huts, despite generating tens of millions of euros in municipal revenue.

"We are living in third-world conditions," Jiménez said. "We pay €60 million into Orihuela's budget every single year and get back barely half of that in basic maintenance. We are funding an inland city 30 kilometres away that spends money like a metropolis of half a million people, with more than ten museums and two auditoriums, whilst we do not even have a single cultural centre or a dedicated police station.

Responding to critics who claim foreign retirees are attempting to take over local government, Jiménez added: "Nobody invaded Orihuela Costa; they were invited here. For decades, Spanish authorities promoted this coast across Europe. Now that these residents live here and pay their taxes, they have every democratic right to vote and demand proper representation."

The party, which drew its initial campaign position from a popular petition on Change.org, aims to achieve independence through a staged electoral plan:

• 2027 Local Elections: Target four council seats to secure political leverage within the town hall.

• 2031 Local Elections: Double representation to enter a coalition government and take control of local spending.

• Financial Audit: Order a complete audit of municipal finances and redirect funds toward coastal maintenance.

• Formal Segregation: Submit a legally binding segregation file to establish an independent council.

PIOC is currently collecting thousands of signatures to launch an initial segregation request. Whilst expecting an initial rejection from municipal authorities, leaders view the petition as a vital trial run to refine their legal arguments before submitting a second request directly from the council floor.

If successful, the party plans to rename the coastal strip Costa CampoAmor - dropping the «Orihuela» name to honour poet Ramón de Campoamor. Campaigners cite the neighbouring town of Pilar de la Horadada, which successfully seceded from Orihuela in 1986, as proof that an independent coastal council can thrive.

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