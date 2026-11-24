Spanish companies, excluding the banking sector, saw their profits rise by 35.8% up to September, driven primarily by surging activity in the energy, refining ... and fuel-trading sectors. The expansion unfolded against a backdrop of sharply higher energy prices triggered by the conflict in the Middle East - now entering its tenth month - lifting major Spanish energy groups to record earnings.

However, the headline figure masks a stark divergence across the wider economy: more than half of all companies saw their profitability decline, according to Bank of Spain data compiled from more than 600,000 firms.

Rising oil, gas and electricity prices since the outbreak of the war in Iran have transformed energy sector balance sheets. Repsol posted a profit of more than €5 billion in the first nine months of the year - up 325% on the same period in 2025 - while fellow energy heavyweights Iberdrola, Naturgy, Endesa and Moeve accumulated combined profits exceeding €15 billion between January and September.

The refining boom propelled the sector's own turnover up by 46.8% and pushed its return on net assets to 45.2% in 2026. Yet outside energy, performance was far more subdued: 53.5% of companies recorded a fall in their return on assets during the first nine months of the year.

Excluding the energy, refining and wholesale fuel sectors, cumulative ordinary profit between January and September 2026 grew by just 2.5% compared with a year earlier - though this still marked an improvement on the first nine months of 2025, when non-financial net operating profit slipped by 0.1%.

A similar gap appears in business wealth generation, measured by gross value added (GVA). Across the central balance sheet register's full quarterly sample, GVA rose by 14.1% between January and September 2026, up from 1.9% in the same period of 2025. Stripping out energy and refining companies, however, reduces GVA growth to 2.8% - half the 5.6% pace recorded a year earlier, signalling weaker value creation despite continued activity growth.

Corporate turnover followed the same pattern: total sales rose by 10.6% between January and September 2026, compared with 3.6% a year earlier, but slowed to 4.2% once energy, refining and wholesale fuel trading were excluded.

Energy sector profit margins hit an all-time high of 26.1% in the third quarter - double their 2018–2019 level. That milestone prompted the Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) trade union on Tuesday to demand the reinstatement of Spain's windfall tax on energy companies - which applied in 2023 and 2024 before being scrapped for lack of parliamentary backing - on the very day the cabinet announced an extension of the levy on the banking sector.

Financial stability

The broader corporate sector had already consolidated its financial recovery during the 2025 financial year, led by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Bank of Spain figures show non-financial net operating profit rose by 6.3% year-on-year in 2025, powered by gains of more than 10% among SMEs versus 4.7% at large corporations.

Unlike the credit-fuelled expansion of the mid-2000s, the current cycle has been marked by lower leverage and stronger margins. Between 1995 and 1999, ordinary profits grew by 21.8% annually and turnover by 8.7%, whereas the post-pandemic period (2022–2025) delivered average annual profit growth of 14.1% and turnover growth of 7.2%, lifting the return on productive capital back to 12% - matching pre-2008 financial crisis levels.

Spanish firms converted a record 23.8% of value added into net profit in 2025, compared with 13.5% in the late 1990s, helped by falling interest rates that cut finance costs by 9.8% and brought the debt-to-net-assets ratio down to 33.5%, alongside an ordinary return on assets of 6.4%.

Full-year 2025 net turnover accelerated to 4.9% (up from 2.7% in 2024), led by a 7.1% jump in SME sales, while GVA rose by 6.3% - well above its three-decade average of 4.6% - on the back of resilient retail and hospitality activity. Average employment grew by 4% overall and by more than 5.4% among SMEs, while staff costs increased by 7.3%.

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