Electricity prices in Spain soar to 2022 levels, deepening households' loss of purchasing power

The wholesale price of electricity in Spain has surged back above 200 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), reaching levels not seen since December 2022 during ... the peak of the European energy crisis.

Four years on, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and rising natural gas costs have pushed household electricity bills back to the forefront of economic concerns.

Industry experts point to a combination of surging demand and high gas reliance during off-peak solar hours. "Midday no longer provides free electricity," noted Antonio Aceituno, CEO of energy consultancy Tempos Energía, highlighting how natural gas continues to set marginal generation prices when renewable output drops.

The purchasing power gap

Data compiled by Rastreator places Spain's average household electricity price at 23.6 euro cents per kilowatt-hour in the second quarter of 2026 - 28th highest among 144 countries analysed, remaining below rates paid in Germany, Italy, Belgium, and the UK.

However, when electricity costs are weighed against national wage levels, the burden reverses. The average annual gross salary in Spain stands at 32,678 euros - 51 per cent lower than Germany's 66,700 euros and 29 per cent lower than France's 45,964 euros.

This structural income gap means energy bills represent a significantly larger portion of disposable household income in Spain.

According to survey data, 83 per cent of Spanish consumers report that wage growth has failed to keep pace with cumulative inflation. Over the past year, 27 per cent of households on the regulated PVPC tariff switched to open-market fixed plans seeking price predictability.

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