Elderly Spaniard under investigation for tying his dog to car bumper and dragging it

Lucio V. Del Campo Santander 04/06/2026 a las 14:34h.

Guardia Civil in Cantabria have initiated proceedings against an 84-year-old man as the alleged perpetrator of an animal abuse crime.

According to the investigation, the man drove in the municipality of Piélagos with the dog tied to the bumper, "dragging it along the ground". The incident happened in May.

Witnesses intervened and made the driver stop the car and get out. It was then that the man struck the dog "several times" and put it inside the car before driving away.

After asking around, the police identified the perpetrator. When they located him, they checked the dog's condition, confirming that it had no injuries.

The suspect is currently under investigation.