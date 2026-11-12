Spain investigates Oviedo explosion suspect's whereabouts following another controlled detonation in Madrid region

The controlled detonation of a suspicious rucksack in Guadarrama, Madrid region, has set off alarm bells regarding the whereabouts of Manuel F., 'El Ruso', the ... man who the police have been looking for since Tuesday's fatal explosion in Oviedo, Asturias.

The police operation took place shortly before 9pm on Wednesday, just a few hours after several witnesses reported possibly seeing the fugitive in Alpedrete, also in the region of Madrid.

Reports suggested that Manuel F. had been seen in a van in Guadarrama and also at a nearby supermarket. The police are analysing this information as part of the investigation. The forces have received a flood of leads over the last two days, almost all of which have proved fruitless.

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