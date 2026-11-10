Ibex marks 25 years with celebrations in Fuengirola and Estepona

10/11/2026 Actualizado a las 17:06h.

Ibex Insurance recently continued its 25th Anniversary celebrations with successful events at its Fuengirola and Estepona offices, welcoming clients, colleagues and friends to mark the occasion.

Guests enjoyed an afternoon of refreshments, anniversary cake and the opportunity to catch up with the local Ibex teams, while reflecting on the company's journey over the past quarter of a century.

Both events were exceptionally well attended, with a steady stream of visitors and a warm, friendly atmosphere that highlighted the strong relationships Ibex has built with its clients over the years.

The celebrations formed part of a series of anniversary events taking place across Ibex offices, recognising 25 years of providing insurance services to expatriate and local communities in Spain, Portugal and Gibraltar.

"Our anniversary events have given us the opportunity to thank our clients personally for their continued support and loyalty," said Costa del Sol Manager Shauna Rogers. "It has been wonderful to see so many familiar faces joining us to celebrate this important milestone."

As Ibex celebrates its silver anniversary, the company looks forward to continuing to provide trusted insurance advice and service for many years to come.