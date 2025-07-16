Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image. SUR
Economy

Butane gas bottle price drops for first time since September: how much should you pay now?

The cost of the standard cyclinders is not liberalised and is reviewed by the Spanish government every two months

Raquel Merino

Raquel Merino

Máaaga

Wednesday, 16 July 2025, 15:18

After five consecutive increases, the price of the standard butane gas bottles in Spain has dropped for the first time since September 2024. The cost has been reduced by 5%, from 18 euros to the current 17.11 euros. It had been on the rise since September, when it was 15.93 euros.

This decrease is due to the drop in the prices of raw materials (-14.86%), which more than compensates for the increase in transport rates (+30.59%).

The maximum selling price of the standard bottles is not liberalised and is therefore reviewed by the Spanish government every two months, on the third Tuesday of the month. The next review will take place in September.

This bimonthly review is calculated on the basis of the cost of raw materials (propane and butane) on international markets, as well as the cost of freight (transport) and the evolution of the euro-dollar exchange rate. Moreover, this price revision, upwards or downwards, is limited to 5%, with the excess or shortfall in price accumulating for application in subsequent revisions.

