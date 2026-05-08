British tourist in intensive care after Ibiza hotel fall

Natalia Penza 08/05/2026 a las 14:06h.

A British holidaymaker is in intensive care after a hotel plunge in the Ibizan party resort of Sant Antoni.

The 24-year-old was admitted to island hospital Can Misses around midnight.

Health sources today said he had suffered multiple injuries.

One said: “He is intensive care. He’s stable but serious. He has multiple traumatic injuries.”

The hotel where the incident occurred has not been named. The Guardia Civil are investigating although details remain scant.

A source close to the ongoing probe said: “It is too early at this stage to say what exactly happened. It is something police are still looking into.”

The incident is believed to be the first of its kind so far this year involving a British tourist in Ibiza.

In August last year a 22-year-old British tourist was seriously injured after plunging from the third-floor of his hotel in Sant Antoni.

It happened at the Marco Polo Hotel in the party resort which made headlines in June last year after it was at the centre of a poolside brawl involving English footballer Kian Harratt.

San Antonio came under the spotlight last summer following a number of tourist deaths in hotel plunges.

Dundee-born ice hockey star Gary Kelly, 19, died at four-star Ibiza Rocks Hotel when he fell from a third-floor balcony on 21 July in an incident which the Civil Guard described as an accident.

On 7 July last year Ewan Thomson, 26, from Aberdeen, fell to his death at the same hotel, with his sister Teila claiming afterwards: “Once it did happen, the hotel’s response was just completely heartbreaking; almost as if it never happened.”